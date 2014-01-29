Cheerios Brings Back Interracial Family For Its First Ever Super Bowl Ad

Cheerios’ first ever Super Bowl ad will star the same interracial family that sparked an online firestorm when the cereal brand included it in an ad this past May.

The ad, released Tuesday evening on Cheerios’ YouTube channel, depicts a mixed-race girl eating breakfast with her father, who informs her that a brother is on the way:

The ad features the same black father and white mother from Cheerios’ “Just Checking” ad, which received an outburst of hateful comments from those opposed to interracial marriage, and an equally forceful response from those happy to see such a family depicted in a major brand’s ad campaign.

The new ad, entitled “Gracie,” will run during the first unscheduled time out of Super Bowl XLVIII, which takes place this Sunday at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. The commercial was made by Saatchi & Saatchi New York, the ad agency that also made “Just Checking.”

