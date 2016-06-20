The #CheerioChallenge -- where parents stack cereal on their sleeping babies -- is the best thing you'll see today

Life of Dad/Facebook Dads on Facebook are having fun with the #CheerioChallenge.

Being a parent is hard, so it’s important to have fun with it when you can.

Life of Dad, a Facebook page with over 800,000 followers, started what they are calling the #CheerioChallenge. In this challenge, parents must balance Cheerios on their sleeping children’s heads. And now it’s starting to go viral as parents from all over attempt to cover their children in cereal. We are pretty impressed with the results so far.

It turns out that babies are surprisingly good at balancing objects on their faces.











This little guy was even able to balance nine cheerios on his nose:



This little girl seems to be the champion cereal balancer thus far. She balanced seven stacks of Cheerios, each five Cheerios high for a total of 35 Cheerios.



Meanwhile, some dads didn’t have Cheerios, so they got creative:





It’s creative, so we’ll allow it.

