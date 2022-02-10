Former ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris pleads guilty in federal child pornography case

Jerry Harris attends the Build Series to discuss ‘Cheer’ at Build Studio on January 29, 2020 in New York City. Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Former “Cheer” star Jerry Harris pleaded guilty in a federal child pornography case.

Harris was arrested in September 2020 in Chicago and accused of producing child pornography.

In a statement provided by his lawyers, Harris pleaded guilty to “take responsibility for his actions.”

Former star of Netflix’s “Cheer” Jerry Harris pleaded guilty in his federal child pornography case.

A judge in Chicago’s federal court told Harris that he could face up to 50 years in prison, but his sentencing will take place in a June 28 hearing, according to TMZ.

The 21-year-old TV personality was arrested in September 2020 and charged in federal court in Chicago with producing child pornography.

He was featured in the first season of the hit cheerleading documentary series on Netflix, which debuted in early 2020. The aftermath of his arrest was featured prominently in the series’ recently released second season.

Harris’ lawyers said in a statement that he pleaded guilty because he “wishes to take responsibility for his actions and publicly convey his remorse for the harm he has caused the victims in this case.”

The statement continues: “Jerry is a 22-year-old young man whose story can only be understood through the lens of the extreme poverty, sexual abuse, and neglect of his childhood. The criminal conduct in this sexualizing and sexually abusing children was far too common and too often overlooked.”

Harris’ lawyers also said that their client was “exploited, manipulated, and sexually abused as a child within the Cheer Community.”

According to his lawyers, Harris has been participating in mental health treatment and therapy since his arrest.