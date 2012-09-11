Oceanfront Villas In Greece Are Actually Much Cheaper Than We realised

Photo: Engel & Völkers

This weekend we wrote about the new trend of Northern Europeans buying villas in beaten-down Greece.That this would happen has been anticipated for a while: Greece is one of the most beautiful places in the world, and the economic collapse has forced a massive liquidation of assets.



Some had anticipated that the buying rush wouldn’t begin until Greece went Drachma, but a combination of low prices and optimism that the worst won’t fall out of the economy has started the rush now.

Realtors say their phones are ringing off the hook in a way that they weren’t in 2011.

We posted a bunch of Greek villa pictures from one prominent luxury broker, but actually several of the properties there are cheaper than we realised. You don’t have to spend anywhere close to a million bucks. You can seriously pick up ocean-front property with a pool for just a few hundred thousand dollars.

