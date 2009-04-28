FOX Refuses To Cover Obama Press Conference

Fox won’t be airing President Obama’s prime-time news conference on Wednesday, deciding instead (and maybe tellingly) to keep its new Tim Roth drama Lie to Me in the time slot.

With no shortage of cable coverage on Fox News and Fox Business, it’s not like Rupert Murdoch, Roger Ailes, and the rest of the Fox minions are totally shutting out the new president. But the company’s mothership is taking the opportunity to get some people to watch Lie to Me and sending a message to the administration.

But as the LA Times’ Company Town points out, this is the fourth time in 100 days the Obama administration has asked for free airtime (apparently it only feels like the 200th time) and its not like the networks are exactly printing money these days, so maybe Fox is taking a hit for the whole industry by keeping the new president on the deep end of the dial.

Company Town said:

“Fox and other networks have been quietly complaining that all these requests for “free airtime” are doing little to stimulate their bottom line—which, given the recession, appears to be a lower bottom all the time.”

