Meet The Retail System Prepared To Do Battle With Square

Square might offer the most popular alternative point-of-sale system for retail stores, but a company called Checkout thinks it can do one better.



Checkout goes beyond simple support for buying individual items. It offers support for orders, invoices, and receipts, and can even help run the daily operations of a store. It all runs on a Mac. Here’s a super-short screenshot tour.

We’re looking at an example store, listing all the orders it has received.

Here’s a look at the Report Gallery, where users check out their data, filter by date range, and export to Excel.

Checkout can even handle the behind-the-scenes stuff of a retail operation. This is the Manager, which is used to get at-a-glance updates on the day’s performance. Use it to manage employees, suppliers, and the like. It can also handle product variations, such as the same t-shirt in different sizes.

If this sounds like something you want to implement in your own storefront, grab more details on Checkout’s web site. The system costs $499.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.