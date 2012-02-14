Checking In On Our favourite Correlation In The World

It’s a theme we’ve been talking about all year (every day, almost): The global dash for trash, as a major reversal in risk appetite has caused investors to pick up the discarded carcases of 2011.



It’s such a strong impulse for investors, that even far flung markets that have nothing to do with each other are moving in tandem.

Our favourite: Egyptian stocks vs Greek stocks. Both countries have been characterised by upheaval and chaos on the streets.

Here are their two markets, with orange being Egypt, and green being Greece.

