Check This Out: New York In 3D In Google Earth

organising all the world’s information indeed. Google Earth now includes a 3D map of New York which is incredibly accurate and impressive, as shown in the video below, via Laughing Squid.



This is not just really really cool but also shows how far Google and technology in general has come to understanding every little detail about our lives, in this case our surroundings.

Anyway, check it out:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.