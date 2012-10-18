We Just Found Our New favourite Weather App

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

Let’s face it. Weather apps are important. Knowing when it is going to rain and how hot or cold it is outside is essential to…life.So when we run across an awesome weather app we always get excited.



That’s what happened today when we ran across Check The Weather. The minimal app is so easy to use and it looks great. We can definitely see this app gaining a coveted position on our home screen.

One of the apps best features is that it integrates one of our other favourite weather apps, Dark Sky. This means that Check the weather can tell you down to the minute when it will rain.

Check The Weather is available for iPhone and costs $1.99.

