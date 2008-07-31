Check-Printers Deluxe Corp.: Now We're A Social Network, Too (DLX)

We’ve seen a series of companies that aren’t social network companies hit with a flash of wisdom this year — Hey! We’re not social networks! — followed by bold move: They shut down their social networks. See: Conde Nast, Verizon, Monster.com.



But social networks apparently still seem sexy to some companies that aren’t social networks. Like check printer Deluxe Corporation (DLX), which has picked up niche social network PartnerUp, a service similar to LinkedIn. No terms were disclosed.

PartnerUp CEO Steve Nielsen says the deal means his company will be “bigger and better” but doesn’t offer much more of a rationale for the deal. So we’ll offer one: Both companies are located in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

