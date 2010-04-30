Check Out YouTube's New Video Player

If you’ve been on YouTube today, you might have noticed the changes to its video player.



In this screenshot you can see that the timeline is translucent and intrudes in the bottom of the video. However, the timeline fades away into a thinner red line that doesn’t cover up any part of the video.

The volume, with the mouse hovered over, also does not protrude over the video anymore.

According to CNET, this new look will apply to videos that don’t play ads AND are on the actual YouTube site. We imagine that some or all of these design tweaks will eventually make it into the embeddable player, too.

