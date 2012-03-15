Check Out 'William' And 'Harry' Celebrating After Winning A Polo Match—In The Nude

Every year, Cosmopolitan UK runs a naked centerfold section in order to promote the men’s cancer charity, Everyman.



In this year’s issue, Princes William and Harry get cheeky as they bare all in the locker room after a winning polo match.

Well, at least their look-a-likes do.

The image is shot by photographer Alison Jackson, who often portrays celebrities and royals in somewhat compromising positions.

Check out other funny, fake pics of The Royal Family here and risqué photos of celebrities such as Russell Brand and Lady Gaga here.

Everyman charity released the below statement regarding the fake photograph:

“Through the cheeky Centrefolds campaign, Cosmo has brought what could be

an awkward topic of conversation for men to the forefront. Everyman is extremely grateful for Cosmo¹s ongoing support and for turning what could

just be innocent eye candy into a potentially life-saving message.”

Check out the fellas below. We’re sure the Palace is thrilled.

Prince impersonators shot by photographer Alison Jackson for Cosmopolitan UK’s 40th birthday celebration and the Everyman charity.

Not that the real-life princes don’t like to have fun.

Check out this impromptu dance performance by Prince Harry during a recent visit to a charity organisation in Jamaica.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.



Now check out another hilarious parody, this time of “The Bachelor”>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.