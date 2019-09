Check Out Who's Getting Killed In The Market Today

Within the broader decline, here are some names getting hit particularly hard:



Basic Materials:

-Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK): $25.47 / -12.47%

-Zion Oil & Gas Inc (ZN): $5.98 / -10.61%

Conglomerates:

-GenCorp Inc (GY): $6.32 / -4.96%

-Mitsui & Co Ltd (MITSY): $298.20 / -3.16%

Consumer Goods:

-LeapFrog Enterprises (LF): $5.43 / -23.73%

-Steve Madden Ltd (SHOO): $36.96 / -7.78%

Financial:

-Radian Group Inc (RDN): $13.04 / -10.87%

-ASA Limited (ASA): $26.95 / -6.77%

Healthcare:

-Hologic Inc (HOLX): $16.41 / -9.39%

-InterMune Inc (ITMN): $44.65 / -7.06%

Industrial Goods:

-Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX): $11.43 / -7.07%

-Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (CBI): $20.73 / -9.40%

Services:

-Carmike Cinemas Inc (CKEC): $14.38 / -15.71%

-DineEquity Inc (DIN): $37.99 / -10.61%

Technology:

-TNS Inc (TNS): $23.75 / -10.65%

-Rackspace Hosting, Inc (RAX): $17.75 / -7.31%

Utilities:

-A-Power Energy Generation Systems Ltd (APWR): $10.15 / -4.96%

-Korea Electric Power Corp (KEP): $14.35 / -5.03%

