Check Out What's "Trending" On Twitter Right Now: Lindsay Lohan, The Gulf, Big Brother ... And Goldman Sachs

Just to give an idea of how pop culture Goldman Sachs is now, here’s a picture of what topics are trending on Twitter right now:



In order: Lindsay Lohan, Gulf, Despicable, Goldman Sachs, Caoimhe (some guy from the reality show, Big Brother), Charice (the 18-year old girl who just got botox), and Jason Stackhouse (an actor from HBO’s True Blood).

(FYI, the “Despicable” topic located right before Goldman might be apt in pop culture, but we’re pretty sure it refers to the new cartoon, “Despicable Me.” Still funny.)

So yup, right up there “trending” with a baby getting botox, a star who’s about to go to jail, and reality TV is the phenom that has become Goldman Sachs. Wow.

Case in point:

Goldman has an extra boost today from their earnings released earlier this morning, but reaching “trending” status means that many more people are talking about Goldman than know or care about the firm’s earnings report.

As if their stock wasn’t already going to be hyper-active today (earnings day). It may be time to re-think

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.