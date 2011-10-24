The Grand Central Apple Store Will Open On Black Friday (If Not Sooner)

Apple has been building one of its largest flagship stores to date in Grand Central Station in New York City. It’s still in the middle of construction right now, but a tipster tells 9to5Mac that the store will be open on Black Friday or even sooner.



9to5Mac also shares this video of what’s going on behind the scenes. Right now it’s blocked off from public access, but they were able to get in to check out what the construction looks like.

