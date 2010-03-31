Check Out Twitter's New, Better Homepage

Twitter rolled out a new, redesigned homepage, the company announced today.



We like this one much more than the last one: Most important, this should do a better job than the last homepage at showing non-Twitter users what Twitter is all about — something Twitter has always had trouble doing.

It does so by surfacing much more interesting information — hot Twitter users, top tweets — than the last one, with more pictures. It also looks a little more inviting — the old, all-blue homepage always seemed bleak.

New, first seen via TechCrunch:

Old:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.