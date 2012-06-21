Another Magazine Cover Makes Angela Merkel Look Totally Evil

London’s left-leaning ‘New Statesman’ indulges in a bit of Germanophobia for their issue this week, portraying German Chancellor Angela Merkel as a Terminator-style cyborg intent on adhering to hawkish fiscality at all costs.



Here’s the full cover. Pretty badass.

Photo: New Statesman

Magazines around the world now seem intent on depicting Merkel as evil — here’s The Economist’s from last week (along with a German magazine’s rebuttal cover), and here’s BusinessWeek’s from this winter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.