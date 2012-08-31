Check Out This Video Of Apple's Revamped App Store Search

Apple has changed the way you search for Apps in its upcoming mobile operating system, iOS 6.



Now when you search for an app, your results are displayed as huge swipe-able cards, we’ve learned via 9to5Mac.

The new search experience is now much more interactive. Users can take a glimpse at a screenshot of the app, view ratings, and download it, all without leaving the search page. The changes also integrate genius search recommendations, which suggests apps you might be interested in.

These changes are a result of Apple’s acquisition of app search engine Chomp. Chomp allowed users to see which apps were on sale, the most popular apps, and those that were trending.

Check out this video to see Apple’s new search feature in action:

