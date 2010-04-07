Check Out This 2.5 Year-Old Trying Out An iPad

The iPad is supposed to be a computer for the uninitiated.



A very impressive example of just how user-friendly a machine the iPad is is this video Todd Lappin of Laughing Squid took of his 2.5 year-old daughter trying out the iPad for the first time.

It’s not just very cute (it is), it’s also very instructive on how smartly user friendly the iPad interface is.

In the video, the little girl understands how to use multitouch, slide between app screens, and push on apps to activate them almost instantly. She begins playing games and quickly becomes engrossed with the device.

This video is the best rebuttal to those who believe that the iPad should have multitasking and other “advanced” features: the iPad’s incredibly refined simplicity makes it so that truly anyone can get started with it right away.

Check it out:



