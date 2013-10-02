Check Out This Utterly Brooklynesque Airbnb Rental

S’mores, anyone?

A stay at this adventurously designed Brooklyn loft — available on Airbnb starting at $US118 per night — will transport guests to the great outdoors without ever leaving the building. Located in what used to be a textile factory, the space has been renovated to include two separate structures in the form of a cabin and a treehouse.

The pitched roof of the cabin and elevated floor of the treehouse make two distinct living spaces without blocking out the light as a typical floor-to-ceiling wall would. The separation creates a sense of privacy while maintaining the airiness so desired in a loft.

Large windows and exposed brick are a reminder that you’re in Bushwick and not at a campsite somewhere, while the shared kitchen and living area give the loft a communal feel.

The loft is currently occupied by two artists who use it as a workshop and living space, but the cabin portion can be rented at airbnb.

