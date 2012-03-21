Check Out This Totally Mind-Blowing Digital Art Show In S.F. Last Weekend

Intel organised an art and music show that used a lot of its own technology — and some of the exhibits were really weird.
The Creators Project, a festival put on by Intel and VICE, was held at Fort Mason in San Francisco this past weekend.
Intel spent millions of dollars on the project, helping artists and musicians incorporate Intel chips and servers in their work.
While the project began in 2010, this was the first time the event was held in San Francisco. More than 25,000 people attended the weekend long event, including famed investor Peter Thiel and others from the tech scene.
“The Creators Project was initially sparked by an admiration of the artistic movement of Paris in the ’20s. We wanted to bring the world’s most innovative technology artists together, provide them with the best resources in technology, remove barriers, and give the tech and art world groundbreaking global exposure,” said David Haroldsen, Intel creative director for the project.
Here’s what we saw…
The first thing you see is this 40-foot by 40-foot structure, powered by LEDs. It was United Visual Artist's light sculpture Origin.
Chris Milk's installation, The Treachery of Sanctuary, turned your body into a bird. Like a scene from the Birds, it used a Kinect to project your body onto the 16-foot by 22-foot tall screen.
Octocloud by SuperUber made its way from Barcelona to San Francisco for this event. It's a sculpture that can be changed using a smartphone. Think of it as half video game and half art work.
My Secret Heart by electronic composer and Warp artist Mira Calix has a 360 degree screen. A 7-minute film played with surround sound. It was mesmerizing.
Tom Jenkinson, also known as Squarepusher, is a big name in the electronic music scene. He put on a live LED-based show to promote his new album Ufabulum.
