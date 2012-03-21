Check Out This Totally Mind-Blowing Digital Art Show In S.F. Last Weekend

Intel organised an art and music show that used a lot of its own technology — and some of the exhibits were really weird.



The Creators Project, a festival put on by Intel and VICE, was held at Fort Mason in San Francisco this past weekend.

Intel spent millions of dollars on the project, helping artists and musicians incorporate Intel chips and servers in their work.

While the project began in 2010, this was the first time the event was held in San Francisco. More than 25,000 people attended the weekend long event, including famed investor Peter Thiel and others from the tech scene.

“The Creators Project was initially sparked by an admiration of the artistic movement of Paris in the ’20s. We wanted to bring the world’s most innovative technology artists together, provide them with the best resources in technology, remove barriers, and give the tech and art world groundbreaking global exposure,” said David Haroldsen, Intel creative director for the project.

Here’s what we saw…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.