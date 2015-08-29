This peculiar room in Facebook's New York City office was basically designed to be Instagrammed

Facebook moved into brand-new offices in the Astor Place area of New York City at the beginning of 2014.

Like lots of other tech offices both in Silicon Valley and on the East Coast, Facebook’s New York office has some pretty enviable features.

Some of those features are more fun than functional, like this lilliputian office that was pretty much designed to be photographed for Instagram.

A tiny white board on one wall encourages workers to “THINK BIG!”

And itty-bitty posters are parodies of Facebook’s motto to “move fast and break things.” In this tiny parallel universe, Facebookers are told to “move slowly and observe things” and to “focus on minimpact.”

Former Lucky editor-in-chief Eva Chen, who joined Instagram as head of fashion partnerships in July, is an especially big fan of the conference room. Here she is looking serious with “Girls” star Lena Dunham.

Other Facebook office features include a wall where, in a throwback to the earliest versions of the social network, you can write anything you want.

There’s also a hanging rainbow curtain as you make your way down the stairs.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a tech office without some amazing free food .

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.