A School Gymnasium In France Looks Like A Swanky Art Museum

Arch Daily recently featured photos of a school gymnasium in north-eastern France by architects

Giovanni PACE architecte and

abc-studio.

From the angular exterior and meticulous landscaping, one could easily confuse it with a contemporary art museum. However the design is meant to show “sustainability in a heterogeneous context,” according to the architects. It certainly puts our school gyms to shame.

Take a look at the photos below:

The exterior is made up of raw concrete.

The walls and ceiling are natural wood coated inside.

The windows allow natural light to come in through the roof.





The architects were aiming for a “warm and acoustic ambience.”

There are concrete floors in changing rooms and funky tile designs for the showers.

The orange walls pack a punch against the wood.

