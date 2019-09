Fashion Copious has made an art project of layering each of Vogue’s 12 covers from 2010 on top on one another — for each one of Vogue’s international publications.



It’s an explosion of fashion.

The results are ethereal and strangely beautiful.

(Also, they save you the time of having to look through 120 Vogue magazines.)

