Check Out A Sleek Houseboat That Was Inspired By Its Stunning Environment

A stunning view of the Vancouver marina, the North Shore mountains and downtown are only a taste of the upsides of living in this floating home. Owners Doug McClelland and Anthony Tucker plopped their newly built floating home in Coal Harbour Marina in Vancouver, British Columbia. This harbor is considered one of the best in North America, and is full of gorgeous yachts of the rich and famous.
The sleek modern design stands out as the newest floating house built in this harbor. McClelland and Tucker made sure that their home was full of windows and light and built a roof deck to take advantage of the 360-degree view. “Our favourite thing about our home is the fact that it moves,” says McClelland. “The subtle movement makes it feel like a living thing. You feel connected to the water around you.”
All furniture in this home provided for staging by Tracey Mills from Dekora.
The exterior of the house is clad in a clean cedar with a clear coat finish to highlight its natural colour.
The lightest available colour of bamboo flooring is an eco-friendly choice that helps keep the small space feel bright and open.
White granite countertops, a glass subway tile backsplash, and light maple cabinets from IKEA all contribute to the open feeling of the main living area.
Light pours through rounded windows throughout the home, paying homage to the house's nautical locations.
The smaller guest bedroom has windows that face in two directions, for a view of the mountains and the marina.
