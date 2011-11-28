Check Out A Sleek Houseboat That Was Inspired By Its Stunning Environment

A stunning view of the Vancouver marina, the North Shore mountains and downtown are only a taste of the upsides of living in this floating home. Owners Doug McClelland and Anthony Tucker plopped their newly built floating home in Coal Harbour Marina in Vancouver, British Columbia. This harbor is considered one of the best in North America, and is full of gorgeous yachts of the rich and famous.

The sleek modern design stands out as the newest floating house built in this harbor. McClelland and Tucker made sure that their home was full of windows and light and built a roof deck to take advantage of the 360-degree view. “Our favourite thing about our home is the fact that it moves,” says McClelland. “The subtle movement makes it feel like a living thing. You feel connected to the water around you.”

All furniture in this home provided for staging by Tracey Mills from Dekora.



