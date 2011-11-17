How Long Will It Be Before These Women Start Hating Each Other?

The first known photo of the much anticipated new reality show series “Wall Street Wives” is floating around on Twitter.



The show is currently shopping itself to networks.

Cast members include Diane Passage, Devon Fleming, Melissa Matthes, Lisa Najarian, Tamara Hunter, Yvonne Evelyn, Liz Flavin, Marea Dumbauld, Jennifer Walsh and Monique Malone, according to the NYTimes.

Everything might look pretty now, but we all know how these shows go down.

Check it out. [ via Kevin Roose and Diane Passage]

Photo: Diane Passage

