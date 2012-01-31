Check Out This Norwegian Bank's Genius Ad Campaigns Featuring George Clooney And Choir Boys

Norwegian bank DNB knew customers were fed up with the robotic telephone prompts on its customer service line.
So it came up with a unique solution (via Fast Co.Create).
For the month of December, the bank’s telephone prompts were recorded by the Norwegian Broadcasting Boy’s Choir (it just so happens DNB is a supporter of the choir).
Here are the amusing results:
Not that DNB is any stranger to breaking the mould for bank ads.
Here’s the one they released featuring George Clooney:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.