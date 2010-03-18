Check Out This Morning's Worst Performing Healthcare Stocks

With Obama’s healthcare reform bill on the precipice of becoming a reality, healthcare providers and healthcare-related companies are performing poorly.

We took a look at 10 of the worst performing healthcare stocks this morning with a price above $5 as to exclude the hundreds of penny stock biotech companies being pumped and dumped. Here’s the breakdown:



Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH): $32.48 / -1.72%

Coventry Health Care Inc (CVH): $24.83 / -1.27%

Aetna Inc (AET): $31.65 / -0.95%

Health Net Inc (HNT): $24.64 / -0.91%

CIGNA Corp (CI): $34.65 / -0.89%

Photo: Google Finance

