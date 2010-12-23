Check Out This Minority Report-Like Interface For iPads

This looks pretty cool. Via MacRumors comes a report that Norwegian company Elliptic Labs is going to demo its touchless user interface for iPads at next year’s CES.



It’s reminiscent of Kinect or Minority Report, and the technology is pretty cool too: it emits an ultrasound field around the device that detects your hand movements and takes them into account.

Is it really useful though? The iPad has a small screen, so standing back and using it touchless doesn’t really make a lot of sense. The use case the CEO mentions — and the only one we can think of — is when you’re cooking and you have the iPad on a stand and are looking at a recipe.

Yes, that would be pretty useful. But if that’s the only use case it’s pretty limited.

In any case, here’s a video of the interface in action. As we said: pretty cool.



