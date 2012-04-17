Look, We Got Mail From Jim Cramer

We at Clusterstock received an advertisement in the mail today featuring Jim Cramer, our favourite spastic, always-entertaining rant-filled financial journalist of CNBC’s Mad Money fame.



The ad is selling Action Alert PLUS, Cramer’s subscription-based financial advice service that he offers with Stephanie Link.

We’d never seen Cramer pose with anyone before, so we decided to check Link out. She’s a former Prudential analyst and co-portfolio manager for this fund. She’s in charge of developing their macro outlook, and putting together the fund’s written analysis for You might have caught her on CNBC or Fox News chatting with Larry Kudlow or Maria Bartiromo.

Right now, you can get a year-long subscription service for $199.95—that’s a 72% discount, folks.

Photo: Business Insider

(click for larger photo)

