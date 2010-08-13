Check Out This Trendy visualisation Of Population By Geographic Coordinates

Paul Kedrosky has an interesting visualisation of the world’s population based on their latitude and longitude.



It’s a brief way of noting a somewhat obvious fact: growth is coming from the developing world in Asia more than anywhere else. Note China and India’s close presence on the middle of the latitude map, along with the spike for Brazil and East Africa.

From Paul Kedrosky:

