Check Out This Insane Video Of A Woman Driving 65 MPH On A Snow-Covered Median

With a few months of winter still yet to come I can definitely say that no one is going to top this horrible driver in a Kia. Nice tryUtah drivers. Good effort Seattle commuters. You simply can’t top a woman driving at highway speeds in the median while trying to signal into oncoming traffic. UPDATE!



The only information the guys who shot this video provide is that it’s along I-81 and it apparently occurred this weekend. Given current snowfall rates it’s probably Pennsylvania or New York. Also, it’s indistinguishable from a suicide attempt.

UPDATE: Local news reports suggest that the woman was having a diabetic response and wasn’t aware of what was happening. Scary.

**Warning: video contains strong language**

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

