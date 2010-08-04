Check Out This Insane Chinese Bus That Goes Over Cars!

China is home to some extraordinary infrastructure and transportation developments, but this might be the best we’ve seen thus far.



It’s a bus that drives over cars, rather than around them. Certainly avoids the need for an additional bus lane, but how safe is this really? What if the bus encounters another vehicle, or is struck by one speeding through a red light?

We’re sure they might explain it in the video. Anyone with any further insight, please tip us off in the comments.

From China Hush (via AltTransport):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.