Check Out This Infographic: Less Than 5% Of Purchases Happen Online

Check out this infographic by Milo.com, a startup that checks the inventory of real world stores to tell you whether products are in stock or not. We focus on e-commerce because it’s so big and still growing, so it’s easy to forget that e-commerce is actually a very very small part of actual commerce.

The infographic has more info by sector and you can read more on their blog.

Milo.com: The Bulk Of Shopping Still Takes Place Offline

