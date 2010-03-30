Check Out This Infographic: Less Than 5% Of Purchases Happen Online

Check out this infographic by Milo.com, a startup that checks the inventory of real world stores to tell you whether products are in stock or not. We focus on e-commerce because it’s so big and still growing, so it’s easy to forget that e-commerce is actually a very very small part of actual commerce.



The infographic has more info by sector and you can read more on their blog.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.