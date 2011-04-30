Check Out This Incredible Toothpick Sculpture 35 Years In The Making

There’s no question that this toothpick sculpture is incredibly cool.



But did it take this guy 35 years to create? We’re not so sure. The consensus in the office is it took him more like 2 hours every night for 35 years. Whatever. Still Awesome. Check it out below.

Via ThoughtCatalog

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Scott Weaver’s Rolling through the Bay from Learning Studio on Vimeo.

