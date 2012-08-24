Check Out This Huge Crowd Cheering For The Microsoft Store Opening In Boston

The Microsoft Store opened in Boston today and it was quite the event. A crowd of hundreds gathered.



It wasn’t entirely love of Microsoft that drove people to the store. Microsoft was giving away a chance to meet musician Lenny Kravitz and other cool stuff — like a free Xbox. It worked. People started lining up at 5 a.m., reports Boston.com. (Updated.)

Still it was quite the warm reception, with people cheering when the tarp was lowered. Employees greeted customers with high-fives as they entered.

Take a look at the crowd, courtesy of a YouTube video by Windows Phone developer and self-confessed Microsoft fan, Lance McCarthy. This video was first spotted by WPcentral.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

