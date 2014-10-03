Check Out This Guy Turning Doughnuts In A $US300,000 Rolls-Royce

The Rolls-Royce Wraith is the a vehicle of exceptional class, grace, and traditional elegance. So the thought of the 624hp, $US300,000 piece of automotive royalty flying sideways down a dirt road is…inconsistent with the vehicle’s image.

But image isn’t everything! So the folks at the Youtube channel TaxTheRich100 did what they do best: In their latest video, titled “Garden of Wraith,” they they get the Rolls dirty.

Youtube/TaxTheRich100 No matter what, the Spirit of Ecstasy must be displayed with pride.

The video opens with wide panning shots of some pristine English countryside that’s about to feel the wrath of the Wraith. The car’s iconic “Spirit of Ecstasy” retractable radiator sculpture is raised. Then the driver proceeds to unleash of series of Ken Block-esque drifting and doughnut maneuvers on the finely manicured gardens of an English estate.

The driver then takes the Wraith down a dirt road and does his best impersonation of the Duke brothers in the General Lee.

The video culminates with the Rolls-Royce flying sideways through a field, right on the edge of losing control.

This isn’t the first time TaxTheRich has pulled a stunt like this. Although this particular video features some particularly eye-catching scenes of a Rolls-Royce that’s both in and out of the normal eco-system. On one hand, lavish country estates are almost a birthright for Rolls. But then again, that usually involves cruising down elegant, paved lanes — or simply looking pretty inside a set of gilded gates.

Have a look at the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.