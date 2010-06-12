Grand Isle Native Gives Aerial Tour Of "Total, Total Destruction"

If oil-soaked pelicans don’t pull your heartstrings, check out this aerial tour of Grand Isle, LA with a local pilot (via Monkeyfister).



Flying over the area for the first time, the pilot becomes more distressed as he sees how far out the oil goes: “As a native of the area, I consider this total, total destruction.”



Don’t Miss: Nauseating Pictures Of Oil Entering The Marshlands

