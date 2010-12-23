Check Out This Epic Response From The Cleveland Browns To An Angry Fan

The alt-weekly, Cleveland Scene, has uncovered this amazing bit of “fan mail” that should be framed on the wall of anyone who has ever worked in customer service.



In November 1974, an (Original) Browns season ticket holder wrote to the team complaining about paper aeroplanes being thrown by “disrespectful” fans during Cleveland home games. (Seriously, that’s what passed for a nuisance at an NFL game back then?)

Read the full letter here >

The author threatened to bring the full weight of his law firm down upon the club if he or anyone in his party lost an eye or ear to of these rogue flying contraptions.

“I will hold you responsible for any injury sustained by any person in my party attending one of your sporting events. It is hoped that this disrespectful and possibly dangerous activity will be terminated.”

The response from team general counsel James Bailey is priceless:

Photo: Cleveland Scene

