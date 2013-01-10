Check Out This Drone-Proof Counter-Surveillance Clothing

Photo: via Primitive London

“Counter-surveillance clothing” is the new brain child of New York based artist Adam Harvey.Harvey, in conjunction with UK-based company Primitive London, plans to display the fashion accessories Jan. 17.



The idea is that the material blocks heat signatures, captured using infrared sensors, which give people away to surveillance helicopters or drones from the skies above.

From the Press Release on Stealth Wear website:

“Building off previous work with CV Dazzle, camouflage from face detection, Privacy Mode continues to explore the aesthetics of privacy and the potential for fashion to challenge authoritarian surveillance.”

Harvey told RT.com that since the Patriot Act, cameras have become “enablers of surveillance” rather than “art making tools.”

As we covered recently at BI, drone use is not only a tactic on foreign soil. The FAA recently jumped through a bunch of flaming hoops to accommodate domestic drone use in America’s skies.

As Naomi Wolfe diagrammed last month, a whopping 30,000 drones will be in the air above the U.S. come 2020 — so put those orders in now!

Here are some more photos of this fashion/counter surveillance gear:

