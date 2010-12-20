Check Out This Dotcom Monopoly

Photo: Associated Press
Apparently there was an edition of Monopoly in 2000 about dotcoms. Google wasn’t even on there, and the most valuable properties were Yahoo and… [email protected] could also buy AltaVista, Ask Jeeves, and there was a “Your .Com Company Goes Public, Collect $150 Million” card. That’s pretty much how we remember it.
Oh, how things have changed.
(Thanks @robinwauters)
Now Read: Here’s Why The Dot com Bubble Began And Why It Popped
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.