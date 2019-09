Photo: Steve Price’s Flickr

Yesterday we showed you a brief glimpse of the screen crazy day trader’s set-up. Today we give you the rest.According to Lifehacker, this system has 40 monitors running right now, and the goal is to have 60 in the near future.



We remain in awe.

Check it out >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.