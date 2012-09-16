Check Out This Crazy Video From Prior Attacks On Kabul's Embassy

This crazy Kabul video shows attacks that happened a year ago to date on the embassy and the International Security Assistance Forces headquarters.



Here we see Marines, airmen, sailors, and Afghan security forces attempting to repel an enemy assault. They even call for air support.

Kabul is generally a secure area. I’ve been there as an embedded reporter, and it was incredibly safe, even for a westerner.

It seems like attacks on American buildings at this time of year are not all that uncommon, though this year has reached unprecedented levels.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.