Check Out This Crazy Gas Theft Attempt That's Straight Out Of An Action Movie

Photo: Tampa Bay Times

As gas prices rise, thieves are doing some crazy Ocean’s 11 stuff to try stealing it.Check this out from Tampa Bay Times…



Inside a blue Chevrolet Venture minivan, criminals had cut out a large hole in the floorboard and set up a portable pumping station, complete with power source, pump and plastic container.

The goal: to steal hundreds of gallons of gas pulled directly from the gas station’s underground storage tank and funneled into a plastic tank inside the van.

(Via NACS Online)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.