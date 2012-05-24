Check Out This Crazy Chinese Commercial That Compares A Soccer Tournament To A World War

The three-minute animated short on Euro 2012, the soccer tournament between European nations in Poland and Ukraine next month, was produced by China’s Now TV.



It features Chinese soccer players in the thick of a game on the field (which is odd in itself, given the participating countries have to be European), but what’s worse is the backdrop of war throughout the video: images of a burning Big Ben, Roman Coliseum, and Eiffel Tower, together with tanks, gun-toting soldiers, aircraft dropping bombs, and explosions. We know the competition is intense, but this takes it to another level.

Watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

