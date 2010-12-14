Check Out This Cool visualisation Of Facebook Users

This is really cool. A Facebook intern (!) took the location and friendship data of Facebook users and put it all on a canvas. You end up with a global map of Facebook users and their connections. You can clearly see continents and even national borders.
Here’s the original blog post explaining the visualisation in more detail and here’s a link to a high res version of the image.
