Check Out This Cool Speed Test Of All iPhones Ever Made

Here’s a fun video from the Everything Apple Pro blog. It’s a race between iPhones. Every model is lined up, powered off, powered on and otherwise tested.

Which one is fastest? We’ll let you see for yourself but here’s one spoiler alert: The tester concludes that if you already have an iPhone 5, there’s no need to upgrade.

There are, of course, other reasons you might want one of Apple’s newest phones. Check out our full review of the iPhone 5C to learn more about that.

And now onto the speed test …

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

