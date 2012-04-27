Check Out This Awesome Time-Lapse Video Of One World Trade centre Built

Trust us, take a quick break from your work and watch this amazing time-lapse video of One World Trade centre being built, courtesy of EarthCam. The video condenses about six years of work into a minute and a half of tape. The tower is expected to be completed sometime in 2013 or 2014, and at 104 stories high, it will be the tallest building in New York, and third tallest in the world.



Watch:

video platformvideo managementvideo solutionsvideo player

