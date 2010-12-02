Check Out This Awesome Promo For iPhone App Ben The Bodyguard

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
ben the bodyguard nerd communication iphone app

“Ben the Bodyguard” is (apparently) an iPhone app that helps you save and protect your password, private pictures, and other sensitive info. It’s coming out in January 2011.

In the meantime, they’ve put together a really cool website to preview the product. Visit it, and then scroll down.

Apparently the app comes from Nerd Communications, a German startup. We don’t know much more at this point.

Ben the Bodyguard.

(via AppsFire)

