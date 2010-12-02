Check Out This Awesome Promo For iPhone App Ben The Bodyguard

“Ben the Bodyguard” is (apparently) an iPhone app that helps you save and protect your password, private pictures, and other sensitive info. It’s coming out in January 2011.



In the meantime, they’ve put together a really cool website to preview the product. Visit it, and then scroll down.

Apparently the app comes from Nerd Communications, a German startup. We don’t know much more at this point.

Ben the Bodyguard.

(via AppsFire)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.