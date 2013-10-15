Check Out This Amazingly Complicated Snapchat Art

Riding the subway to work can be incredibly boring.

Some people pass the time by reading, listening to music, or playing Candy Crush Saga.

But James McKenna likes to spend his commute doing arguably far more fun activities.

“Instead of doing something productive on the way to work, like reading a book, I take pictures of commuters and draw on them,” McKenna wrote on his blog, Tastefully Offensive.

